MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup North have destroyed 36 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control posts, 481 fixed-wing drones, 88 heavy drones, as well as enemy ATVs, mortars, and robotic platforms over the past 24 hours, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vasily Mezhevykh reported.

"They have detected and destroyed 36 UAV control posts, 481 fixed-wing UAVs, 88 R-18 type heavy combat drones, five ATVs, and eight enemy ground robotic systems," the officer said.

According to him, the Ukrainian armed forces also lost four mortars during the specified period.