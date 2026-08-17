Battlegroup Center’s Tornado-S system strikes Ukrainian command post at Dobropolye

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. A Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system crew of Russia’s Battlegroup Center’s 232nd Guards Rocket Artillery Brigade has destroyed an underground Ukrainian command post in the Dobropolye area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"A Tornado-S multiple launch rocket system crew of the Battlegroup Center’s 232nd Guards Rocket Artillery Brigade destroyed an underground command post of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Dobropolye sector of the special military operation with a salvo of guided rockets with high-explosive fragmentation warheads," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that the stronghold, consisting of a network of dug-out shelters, was located in a forest belt and was well camouflaged among dense vegetation. Reconnaissance UAV operators identified the enemy’s underground post and detected the number of personnel there, after which the target coordinates were relayed to the artillery unit for immediate destruction.

Upon receiving the order, the Tornado-S crew quickly moved into firing position, readied the combat vehicle, and aimed the system at the target. The enemy stronghold was destroyed with a salvo of 300-mm guided rockets with high-explosive fragmentation warheads from a distance of approximately 100 kilometers, which was confirmed by video footage from the scene.