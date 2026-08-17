EU’s chief diplomat says bloc will unveil `largest sanctions ever’ on Russia in fall

BERLIN, August 17. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc plans to introduce what she called the largest package of anti-Russian sanctions ever next fall.

"In the fall, I will present the largest sanctions list since the war began. If it is approved, the number of sanctioned individuals, companies and organizations will grow by one-third at once," Kallas told Die Welt in an interview.

She also expressed hope that the EU and US positions on sanctions against Russia will converge as she referred to a recent move by the US Senate to approve the Sanctioning Russia Act championed by the late Senator Lindsey Graham.

The European Union approved the 21st sanctions package against Russia in July. Since the EU adopted the latest measure, it has added more Russian individuals and legal entities to its sanctions list, bringing the cumulative number to 3,100, or a record in the bloc’s sanctions policy in absolute terms.