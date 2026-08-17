Russia, China to set new record for trade turnover by year-end — envoy

KAZAN, August 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China and Russia reached $159 bln in the first half of 2026, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said, adding that the countries could set a new all-time high by the end of the year.

"Sino-Russian trade and economic cooperation is demonstrating steady growth. From January to July 2026, the volume of bilateral trade reached $159 bln, which represents a 26% increase compared to the same period last year. It is quite possible that a new all-time high will be set by the end of the year," he said at the international SPROUTS forum.

The volume of investment between the two countries will remain at a stable level, the diplomat added.

The fourth "SPROUTS: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum is being held in Kazan on August 16-19. Some 51 business sessions across 19 thematic areas are scheduled. More than 200 major Chinese companies are expected to participate in the forum. The agenda includes discussions on artificial intelligence, drones, logistics, and new joint projects, as well as the first Russian-Chinese symposium on healthcare technologies and the large-scale Russia China Expo.

TASS is the event’s general information partner.