DONETSK, August 17. /TASS/. Russian troops have gained a foothold on the southern outskirts of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka close to Druzhkovka in the Donetsk region, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Head Denis Pushilin told the Vesti news program.

"It is very important for us that our forces have the opportunity to move forward after the liberation of Konstantinovka and actually all the communities have direct relation and create opportunities for our forces because our units have already gained a foothold on the southern outskirts of Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka," the DPR head said.

Russian troops are also advancing towards Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Pushilin said.

"In addition, our units are already moving towards Svyatogorsk, which is also important for us," he said.

Svyatogorsk is located on the Seversky Donets River close to the border of three regions: the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic and the Kharkov Region near the Svyato railway station.