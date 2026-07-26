Burya small missile ship integrated into Leningrad Region defense system — commander

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The newest Project 22800 "Burya" small missile ship, which was commissioned into the Baltic Fleet in May 2026, has been integrated into the defense system for critical economic facilities in the Leningrad Region, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"Among the vessels that came into service were the Project 12700 "Polyarny" ocean minesweeper for the Northern Fleet and the Project 22800 "Burya" small missile ship for the Baltic Fleet. It should be noted that this vessel was prepared in the shortest possible time and integrated into the defense system for critical economic facilities in the Leningrad Region," he reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin.