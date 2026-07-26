Russian diplomat condemns Ukraine’s attack on ambulance as war crime

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik has condemned Ukraine’s attack on an ambulance and medical personnel in Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a grave war crime.

"Ukrainian Nazis attacked an ambulance car in Gorlovka. Paramedics and a patient received wounds," Miroshnik wrote on his Telegram channel. "Attacks on medical vehicles and medics constitute a grave war crime."

According to Mirsohnik, Ukrainian troops have been shelling the city throughout the day, killing four civilians.