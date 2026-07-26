Syria want to avoid conflict with Israel but will not cede Golan Heights — president

BEIRUT, July 26. /TASS/. A conflict with Israel is not in Damascus’ interests as it wants to reach an agreement on security measures with the Jewish state, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said.

"We fear a military escalation in the region and are trying to avoid confrontation with Israel," he said in an interview with Al Jazeera. "Damascus, with the assistance from friendly countries, is working to reach a security agreement with Israel."

According to the Syrian president, such an agreement, if approved by the sides, will pave the way to a comprehensive peace in the Middle East. "However, Syria will not make any concession regarding its unalienable rights to its Golan Heights that have been occupied since 1967," he stressed.

On Saturday, al-Sharaa held talks in Damascus with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Following the talks, the UN chief told a news conference that the United Nations recognizes that the Golan Heights belong to Syria and condemns Israel’s incursions into the demilitarized zone.

On June 29, the Syrian foreign ministry issued an appeal to the United Nations following Israel’s military operations in its southern Daraa and al-Quneitra governorates, condemning them as flagrant violations of the 1974 agreement between Syria and Israel on the disengagement of forces in the Golan Heights.