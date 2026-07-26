Russia building icebreaker to navigate ice over 3 meters thick, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Russia is building an icebreaker capable of breaking through more than three meters of ice, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Russian Navy service members.

"We are now building the vessel known as Leader, which will be capable of breaking through ice of unprecedented thickness, more than three meters. Just over three meters. No one else in the world has anything like it," the president said.

Putin emphasized that no other country has an icebreaker fleet comparable to Russia's.