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Moscow vows appropriate response to any hostile initiatives from Chisinau — Russia’s MFA

According to the statement, Moldova's measures "are aimed at severing mutually advantageous ties with our country"
© Sergey Bulkin/TASS

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Moscow will give an appropriate, not necessarily symmetrical response to any unfriendly initiatives from Chisinau, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Izvestia.

"Naturally, we will have to respond to any unfriendly initiatives from Chisinau," Russia’s MFA said, referring to potential steps that Moldova might take, acting on instructions from its Western curators. "One thing is clear: all these measures are aimed at severing mutually advantageous ties with our country. And obviously, they will be met with an appropriate, not necessarily symmetrical response," the ministry warned.

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