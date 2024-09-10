Russian Admiral Golovko frigate launches Kalibr missile during Ocean-2024 drills

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Northern Fleet’s Project 22350 frigate Admiral Golovko has fired a Kalibr missile during the Ocean-2024 drills, the Russian defense ministry said.

"The Northern Fleet, a Kalibr missile launch from the Admiral Golovko frigate," it said.

The ministry also posted a video featuring the launches of an Uragan cruise missile from the Pacific Fleet’s Bal coastal system and an Onyx cruise missile from the Bastion missile system.

The naval exercises that are being held in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as in the Mediterranean, Caspian, abs Baltic Seas involve more that 400 warships, submarines and auxiliary vessels, more than 120 planes and helicopters of the Russian Navy’s aviation and the Aerospace Forces, around 7,000 pieces of weaponry, as well as more than 90,000 troops.