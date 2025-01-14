Russia requests consultations with Serbia over US demands to remove Russian capital

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russia requested urgent consultations with Serbia over the US demands to remove Russian capital from the country's oil sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"We are in touch with our Serbian friends. We asked for urgent consultation and we hope to receive an answer in the near future," the minister said.

According to him, in its relations with Serbia the West states that it wants to punish its partner Russia.