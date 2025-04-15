Russia, Indonesia take steps to streamline trade in halal, organic products

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia agreed to simplify mutual trade in halal and organic products, as announced after the meeting of the Russian-Indonesian intergovernmental commission on trade-economic and technical cooperation, the press service of the Roskachestvo nonprofit quality monitoring organization told TASS.

"The parties agree to continue proactive cooperation to increase mutual trade in halal and organic products. The protocol signed aims first and foremost to simplify the procedures of mutual recognition of certificates and expansion of export capabilities. Attention was paid to the prospect of recognizing Russian halal certificates issued by the Roskachestvo-Halal certification authority in Indonesia.

Mutual recognition of certificates for organic foods was also broached. The parties agree to exchange information on the organic market structure and effective systems of certification and accreditation in both countries. Working communications between certification authorities, development of a joint roadmap and possible signing of agreements between relevant entities of the two countries were outlined, the Russian organization added.