Russia started strengthening marine potential before US actions — official

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia has started building up its naval and marine potential before current marine initiatives of the United States, Russian presidential aide and Marine Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"Key measures aimed at strengthening the national naval and civilian marine potential were taken before the current US administration got started. A deep analysis of the condition of domestic shipbuilding, the Navy, mercantile and research fleet, marine and riverine transportation was the basis of taken measures," Patrushev said.

The situation will evolve "more likely the other way around," the presidential aide said when answering the question whether Russia endeavors to catch up with the US, considering extensive plans of the US administration.