US, Ukraine achieve ‘a lot of progress’ at talks in Berlin, says US special envoy Witkoff

WASHINGTON, December 15. /TASS/. The delegations of the United States and Ukraine achieved "a lot of progress" during negotiations in the German capital of Berlin, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff stated.

"Representatives held in-depth discussions regarding the 20-point plan for peace, economic agendas, and more," Witkoff stated on his X social network account. "A lot of progress was made, and they will meet again tomorrow morning."

On December 14, US-Ukrainian negotiations regarding the settlement of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine were held at the Federal Chancellor's Office in Berlin.

The US delegation was represented by Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. The Ukrainian side was represented by Vladimir Zelensky, Security Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the Ukrainian army General Staff Andrey Gnatov. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz left the meeting room after a brief welcome speech.