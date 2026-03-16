US allies at a loss as to Washington's endgame in conflict with Iran — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, March 16. /TASS/. US allies are at a loss as to what goals the US administration is pursuing in its ongoing military campaign against Iran, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

According to the agency’s information, G7 leaders sought clarification from Trump during a recent conference call. The US leader evaded their questions, saying that he had several scenarios in mind, expressing hope that the conflict will soon be over.

Bloomberg writes that even long-standing US allies are confused about what Washington is thinking, and this feeling has only grown more intense over the past few days.

The agency also says that, apparently, none of the US allies seems to be ready to help Washington in ensuring safe navigation via the Strait of Hormuz, including Japan, whose political course rarely differs from Washington’s. A high-ranking Japanese official said the initiative to escort ships faces "serious barriers," which equals a polite "no." Other US allies are also distancing themselves.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that the countries that received oil through the Strait of Hormuz should take part in ensuring the safety of navigation there. In this regard, he mentioned the UK, China, South Korea, France, and Japan.

On March 2, Major General Ebrahim Jabari of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil exports passes, would be closed to shipping due to Israeli and US military action against Iran. On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that the strait was not closed but ships and tankers were not attempting to cross it for fear of attacks from both sides.