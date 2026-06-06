MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian service members have established control over the settlement of Shevchenko in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of decisive actions by units of the North battlegroup, control was established over the settlement of Shevchenko in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian armed forces lost about 1,275 service members over the past day as a result of actions by Russian force groupings in the special military operation zone.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 210 personnel in the area of responsibility of the North battlegroup, more than 180 due to actions by the West battlegroup, over 175 in the area of the South battlegroup, more than 280 in the Center battlegroup’s area, up to 385 in the East direction, and up to 45 in the Dnepr battlegroup’s area.

The Ukrainian army also lost a German-made Leopard tank over the past day in the special military operation zone within the area of responsibility of Russia’s South battlegroup.

"The enemy lost more than 175 service members, a Leopard tank manufactured in Germany, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 17 vehicles, and four field artillery guns," the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Russian troops struck production sites, storage facilities, and launch areas for long-range Ukrainian drones over the past day, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas.

"Operational-tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces struck production sites, storage facilities, and launch areas for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel, transport, and port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment points of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 areas," the ministry said.