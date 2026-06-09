EU to introduce exports restrictions against Russia, Belarus

BRUSSELS, June 9. /TASS/. The European Union will introduce export restrictions against Russia and Belarus worth €60 mln, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said when presenting the draft 21st package of anti-Russian sanctions to be discussed by EU foreign ministers on June 15.

"We also propose new import bans on a number of goods worth €60 million. For example, it covers certain metals, metal ores or car parts. Because we want to lock in Europe's diversification away from Russian imports," she said.

"Finally, we are addressing one of the last major unsanctioned sectors: fisheries. We propose substantial restrictions on imports on some fish products, and a complete ban on others, including cod. And we will be aligning trade restrictions for Belarus. So it cannot serve as a backdoor for Russian trade," von der Leyen added.

The EU continues providing financial aid to Ukraine, she continued.

"We delivered almost €3 billion from the Ukraine Facility. And still this month, we will issue the first disbursement under our €90 billion loan to Ukraine," the EC President added.