Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza Strip - IDF

TEL AVIV, July 19. /TASS/. Israel has delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets in several locations in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Overnight (Sunday), the IDF struck in several areas in the Gaza Strip in order to dismantle several terror infrastructure sites, including a weapons storage facility, a weapons production site, and a rocket launch site," it said. "The weapons were intended to be used in order to harm IDF soldiers operating in the area of the area of the Yellow Line and Israeli civilians, and were dismantled in order to remove the threat.".