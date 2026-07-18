Moscow sees Japan’s cooperation with Kiev as help in killing Russian civilians

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia regards Japan's cooperation with the Kiev regime on drones as a contribution to the killing of civil Russians, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"We are monitoring the situation with the development of cooperation between Japanese drone manufacturers and Ukrainian developers of combat drones. Given Ukraine's systematic terrorist provocations using UAVs against civilian targets in Russia, we classify such cooperation with the Kiev regime as an openly hostile action: Ukrainian drones kill ordinary Russian civilians, and Tokyo is contributing to this," the deputy minister said.