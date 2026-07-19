Iraqi PM to visit Tehran late next week — Foreign Ministry

RABAT, July 19. /TASS/. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi will visit Tehran to sign a range of bilateral cooperation agreements, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement cited by the INA agency.

According to the statement, an Iraqi deputy foreign minister received the Iranian ambassador to Baghdad. The two diplomats "discussed bilateral relations and the agenda of the upcoming visit by the [Iraqi] prime minister to Tehran late next week." They also discussed "the signing of a range of memorandums of understanding that will serve the interests of both countries."

The Iraqi prime minister has concluded his official visit to the United States where he held talks with US President Donald Trump.