Aurus Merlon electric motorcycle available for pre-order — acting Deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The Aurus Merlon electric motorcycle is now available for pre-order, and will hit the market in 2025, acting Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told TASS.

"You can already order [them], they will appear next year," he said.

The Aurus Merlon made its public debut at the inauguration of the Russian President. It was used in the motorcade of the head of state.

The motorcycle is named after the teeth in the Kremlin wall, which are called merlons.

Aurus car models (limousine, sedan, SUV, minivan) were named in honor of the Senate, Commandant and Arsenal towers of the Moscow Kremlin respectively.

About electric motorcycle

Testing of the Aurus Merlon began in 2022. The peak power of the prototype is 140 kW, and it can reach speeds of 200 km/h. The motorcycle can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. The Merlon's charging range is 200 km, and one of the features of its performance characteristics is that it can be used in subzero temperatures - down to minus 25 degrees Celsius.

In September 2023, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister of Russia Denis Manturov stated that the Aurus Merlon electric motorcycle could emerge on the market in late 2024-early 2025. He also said at that time that the motorcycle would be used in the motorcade for officials in May 2024.