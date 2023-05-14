Commander Makarov was killed in fighting to repel Ukrainian attack — ministry

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, the commander of the 4th motorized infantry brigade, was killed in the fighting in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Commander of the 4th motorized rifle brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, personally led the battle while on the front line. Two enemy attacks were repelled, and the soldiers of the brigade destroyed three tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, and two armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. During the defense against the third attack, the brigade commander was seriously wounded and died during evacuation from the battlefield," said Konashenkov.

Konashenkov also informed of the death of the deputy commander of the army corps for military-political work, Colonel Yevgeny Brovko, who led the efforts of the personnel.

"During the battle to repel one of the attacks, Colonel Yevgeny Brovko heroically died after receiving multiple shrapnel wounds," said Konashenkov.