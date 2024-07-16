Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034, the year when its admission to NATO is allegedly scheduled, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev told aif.ru in an interview.

"It’s no coincidence that NATO Secretary General [Jens] Stoltenberg said openly that it would be a positive scenario if Ukraine joins the alliance in 2034. Which means that it never will," the Russian security official said.

"By that time none of NATO’s current leaders will remain on their posts," he said. "It’s quite possible that <…> [Ukraine] will no longer exist as well.".