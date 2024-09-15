Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets in 24 hours — defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces downed two Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets in 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces downed two Su-27 fighter jets of Ukraine’s air forces in 24 hours," the report said.

Russian army hits railroad train with foreign weapons in special military operation zone

Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as artillery and missile troops of the Russian armed forces destroyed a railroad train carrying foreign weapons, as well as a facility on production of components for short-range ballistic missiles in the area of the special military operation in 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"A railroad train with foreign weapons and a missile/artillery armament depot were destroyed," the ministry said, adding that troops and military equipment of the Ukrainian army were hit in 148 regions.