Putin holding meeting with visiting top North Korean diplomat

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President is holding a meeting with visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui in the Kremlin. The meeting is being attended by Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov and presidential aide [Yury] Ushakov," he said.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Putin highly assessed bilateral relations between Russia and North Korea," he said, adding that the Russian leader "used this opportunity to once again express gratitude to the North Korean leadership and people for their help during the special military operation."

"Putin conveyed his warmest greetings to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un," Peskov said. "In turn, the North Korean foreign minister thanked for these warn words and said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently reiterated his commitment to the comprehensive development of relations with Russia.".