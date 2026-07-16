Russian forces hammer Ukrainian long-range UAV storage sites in past day

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian long-range UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) storage sites and enemy deployment areas in nearly 150 locations over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,450 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,450 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 195 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 215 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 165 troops, a US-made armored personnel carrier and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 330 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 490 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and more than 55 troops and a jamming station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Mogritsa, Novaya Sech, Ryzhevka, Sadki and Ulanovo in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Zakharovka, Kazachya Lopan and Yurchenkovo in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 195 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, an electronic warfare station and an electronic surveillance station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service in areas near the settlements of Peski-Radkovskiye, Podliman and Studenok in the Kharkov Region, Volchy Yar, Mayaki, Svyatogorsk and Shchurovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 215 troops, two armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and four artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade, a guard brigade of Ukraine’s General Staff and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Vasyutinskoye, Verolyubovka, Druzhkovka, Izhevka, Kramatorsk, Nikanorovka, Nikolayevka and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 165 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, an armored combat vehicle, 25 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 330 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 330 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Gruzskoye, Dobropolye, Novovodyanoye, Petrovskoye, Rubezhnoye, Svetloye and Sergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 330 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, an artillery gun and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 490 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Volnoye, Kolomiytsy, Malomikhailovka, Podgavrilovka and Prosyanaya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Dolinka, Lyubitskoye, Nikolskoye and Novosoloshino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 490 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 55 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy jamming station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Malokaterinovka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region and Ingulets in the Kherson Region," it said.

"Over 55 [Ukrainian] military personnel, seven motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 802 Ukrainian UAVs, eight smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 802 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and eight smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down eight guided aerial bombs, five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 802 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 182,526 unmanned aerial vehicles, 666 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,174 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,758 multiple rocket launchers, 35,783 field artillery guns and mortars and 66,603 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.