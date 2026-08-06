Putin thanks Japarov for attention to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov for the attention he pays to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

The Russian president addressed participants of the 8th Russian-Kyrgyz Economic Forum and the 12th Russian-Kyrgyz Interregional Conference in a video message. The events are taking place in Kyrgyzstan.

"I would like to express my appreciation to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov for his personal support of these important initiatives and for the attention he pays to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries," Putin said. The footage was published on Max messenger.

More than 1,000 representatives from both countries gathered at Issyk-Kul, where the forum is being held, including regional heads, government officials, business, academic and public sector representatives, as well as development institutions.

"In other words, these are the people who are making a practical contribution to advancing the full range of Russian-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and allied relations, primarily in the economic sphere," the president added.

The forum covers a wide range of topics, including expanding trade, investment and industrial cooperation, as well as collaboration in agriculture, transport, digitalization and tourism.

"In addition, a joint meeting of the Russian-Kyrgyz and Kyrgyz-Russian Business Councils is scheduled, along with an off-site session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," Putin concluded.