NATO chief pledges Zelensky to urgently obtain interceptor missiles for Kiev — Reuters

BRUSSELS, August 5. /TASS/. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte told Vladimir Zelensky that he is in talks with NATO countries in an attempt to urgently secure the delivery of interceptor missiles to Ukraine, the Reuters news agency reported.

"I am discussing with how we can to get Ukraine the air defences they urgently need," the agency quoted Rutte as saying.

During the NATO summit in Ankara in early July, Rutte said that the alliance’s members will urgently buy interceptor missiles from the United States under the PURL program. There have been no reports of new missile shipments to Kiev since.

The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) is a NATO framework that coordinates the procurement of US-manufactured military equipment and munitions for Ukraine.