DONETSK, August 5. /TASS/. A Hornet drone of the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a hospital in the center of Donetsk, killing one person, a TASS correspondent reported.
Below is a summary of media reports about the attack.
Drone attack
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a hospital in downtown Donetsk, a TASS correspondent reported.
- The drone flew into a ward on the upper floor of the hospital’s department of internal medicine in the Kievsky district of Donetsk.
- The building’s front, a support wall and windows were damaged.
- A Hornet drone was used for the attack.
- Brick fragments fell on hospital beds with patients, said Daniil Grigor, deputy head of the DPR People’s Guard.
Casualties
- City mayor Alexey Kulemzin said a woman born in 1948 was killed, while two more women, born in 1946 and 1952, were wounded.
- One of the victims is in critical condition, the regional health ministry’s press service has told TASS.
- The other victim’s condition is estimated as moderately severe.
- The wounded were taken to the Kalinin Republican Clinical Hospital.
Post-disaster recovery
- The rapid response team of the DPR People’s Guard helped to clean the debris and fix the heating equipment damaged as a result of the attack, Grigor told TASS.