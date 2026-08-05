FACTBOX: Kiev’s drone attack on hospital in Donetsk

DONETSK, August 5. /TASS/. A Hornet drone of the Ukrainian armed forces attacked a hospital in the center of Donetsk, killing one person, a TASS correspondent reported.

Below is a summary of media reports about the attack.

Drone attack

- The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked a hospital in downtown Donetsk, a TASS correspondent reported.

- The drone flew into a ward on the upper floor of the hospital’s department of internal medicine in the Kievsky district of Donetsk.

- The building’s front, a support wall and windows were damaged.

- A Hornet drone was used for the attack.

- Brick fragments fell on hospital beds with patients, said Daniil Grigor, deputy head of the DPR People’s Guard.

Casualties

- City mayor Alexey Kulemzin said a woman born in 1948 was killed, while two more women, born in 1946 and 1952, were wounded.

- One of the victims is in critical condition, the regional health ministry’s press service has told TASS.

- The other victim’s condition is estimated as moderately severe.

- The wounded were taken to the Kalinin Republican Clinical Hospital.

Post-disaster recovery

- The rapid response team of the DPR People’s Guard helped to clean the debris and fix the heating equipment damaged as a result of the attack, Grigor told TASS.