MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces are making things a lot more difficult for Ukrainian forces by attacking major Ukrainian hubs, Alexander Dudchak, a leading researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries and an expert with the Other Ukraine movement, told TASS in an interview.

He emphasized that the destruction of major hubs is part of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ consistent operation against Ukrainian military infrastructure - bridges, warehouses, and transportation hubs, primarily railways. "Naturally, the warehouses of companies that help transport Ukrainian military cargoes are a very important area. And indeed, this is causing significant damage to the Ukrainian armed forces," the expert noted.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike on targets in Ukraine overnight. In particular, transport, logistics, and distribution centers in Kiev and the surrounding region involved in the delivery of military supplies were hit.

The ministry also reported the destruction of the Epicenter logistics center in Kiev, a large automated warehouse that handles order processing, sorting, storage, and delivery of dual-use goods and components for unmanned aerial vehicles. The company itself acknowledged that "strategic logistics capacities were destroyed, and two key logistics centers were hit.".