No evacuation of employees of Russian institutions in Cuba currently considered — envoy

HAVANA, August 5. /TASS/. No evacuation of employees of Russian foreign institutions in Cuba or members of their families due to the severe energy situation in Cuba is currently being planned, Russian Ambassador to Havana Viktor Koronelli said in a comment to a TASS correspondent.

"No, there is no talk of any evacuation of employees of Russian foreign institutions in Cuba or members of their families due to the severe energy situation in the country," he noted. "All our organizations are operating normally."

"The energy situation in Cuba is severe; blackouts are occurring one after another as a result of the criminal fuel and energy blockade of the Caribbean republic by the United States and due to the wear and tear of the energy equipment in the Cuban power system," the diplomat said. "In addition to blackouts, there are regular rolling power outages; they affect all provinces of the country, all regions, all citizens of Cuba and other countries who live here. This affects everyone without exception." "The power outages also affect Russian foreign institutions operating in Cuba, including the embassy and the consulate general," Koronelli emphasized. "We are in practically the same situation as the entire country. So we are living under the same difficult conditions."