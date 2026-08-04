Four injured in drone attack near Gelendzhik in serious condition

KRASNODAR, August 4. /TASS/. Four adults injured in a drone attack on Arkhipo-Osipovka near Gelendzhik are in serious condition, Alexey Kovalenko, a thoracic surgeon at Krasnodar Regional Clinical Hospital No. 1, said on the Kuban-24 television channel.

"Fourteen people were admitted. Four are in serious condition, while the others are in moderate condition. They suffered blast injuries involving a combination of shrapnel wounds and burns. The youngest patient at our hospital is 19, and the oldest is 63," Kovalenko said.

He added that three patients had undergone repeat surgery. The injured were admitted to the hospital’s trauma, burns, abdominal surgery, thoracic surgery, neurosurgery and vertebrology departments.