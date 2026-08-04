Stargazers to observe Perseid meteor shower on Tuesday night — astronomers

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Stargazers will be able to see numerous "shooting stars" a week before the Perseid meteor shower peaks on the night of August 12-13, so they may start observing the sky as early as the night of August 5, the Moscow Planetarium’s press service told TASS.

"We typically see high meteor activity a week before and after the peak date of the Perseids - between August 5 and 20," astronomers told TASS.

During this period, stargazers can spot "shooting stars" at night above the northeastern horizon. The number of meteors will grow till August 10, reaching its peak on the night of August 12-13. Scientists expect up to 100 "shooting stars" per hour during the peak night.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year when Earth passes through the cloud of dust particles ejected by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. Entering our planet’s atmosphere, they burn up, producing bright flashes. The comet orbits the Sun once every 134 years and will next approach Earth on July 12, 2126.