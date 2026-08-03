Two Zaporozhye NPP employees in serious condition after stepping on mine

MELITOPOL, August 3. /TASS/. Two of the four employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant who were injured when they stepped on a mine laid by Ukrainian troops in Energodar are in serious condition, according to the facility’s post on messaging app Max.

"Four Zaporozhye NPP employees, representatives of its fire safety and transport departments, and the plant’s security service, were injured when a mine exploded when they were on their way to work. Two of them are in serious condition, the other two received minor wounds. All of them are receiving necessary medical care," it said.