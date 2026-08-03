Over 1,500 migrants seek medical assistance in Spain’s Ceuta — agency

MADRID, August 3. /TASS/. More than 1,500 migrants from Morocco have received medical assistance in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta since last Thursday’s mass border rush, the EFE news agency reported.

According to Spain’s National Institute for Health Management, doctors provided medical care to over 460 injured people on Sunday alone, with 172 migrants admitted to emergency departments.

In late July, tens of thousands of migrants swam or walked into Ceuta, bypassing the breakwater separating the Spanish enclave from Morocco. The crisis prompted Spanish authorities to deploy troops to help maintain security. At least 72 people died while attempting to reach Ceuta. Most of the migrants are believed to have returned to Morocco.