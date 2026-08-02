Russian forces continue striking port infrastructure, ships used to supply Ukrainian army

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Throughout the day, Russian forces continued striking Ukrainian transport infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian army at the port of Nikolayev and in the Black Sea, the Russian defense ministry said.

"During the day, the Russian armed forces continue delivering strikes on Ukrainian transport infrastructure used in the interests of the Ukrainian army. Russian unmanned aerial vehicles hit: a dry cargo vessel carrying military cargoes in the Black Sea, port infrastructure, two dry cargo vessels delivering cargoes for the Ukrainian army and a tugboat reequipped for using uncrewed boats at the port of Nikolayev," it said.