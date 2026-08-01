World faces steep food prices due to conflicts and bad weather — news agency

NEW YORK, August 1. /TASS/. Bad weather, the conflict in Ukraine and a military conflict in the Middle East may push food prices up, Bloomberg news agency said.

It said that Russia and Ukraine account for more than a quarter of the world's wheat supplies, two-thirds of sunflower oil exports and a tenth of corn exports, but supplies via the Black Sea have become difficult.

The situation is exacerbated by an extreme heat, drought and forest fires in Europe, which could lead to the largest decline in grain production in decades.

Besides, the US and Israeli military operation against Iran has increased fuel and fertilizer prices.

Another factor damaging the global food market is the El Nino climate phenomenon, characterized by an abnormal increase in surface water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. It may hurt the key rice producers and exporters, Bloomberg points out.