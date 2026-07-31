Russian gaming industry ready for international cooperation — diplomat

SHANGHAI, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian videogame industry is demonstrating a readiness for open international cooperation, said Consul for Education, Science and Technology at the Russian Consulate General in Shanghai Ivan Bryukhovetsky.

"The Russian gaming industry is confidently demonstrating its readiness for development, innovation, and open international cooperation. It is a distinct honor to acknowledge and welcome the vibrant and significant presence of Russian companies at this prestigious business venue," he said at the opening of the Russian stand at the ChinaJoy digital entertainment exhibition.

The presence of Russian companies at Asia’s largest digital entertainment exhibition is an important step toward strengthening business ties, exchanging unique expertise, and exploring new forms of strategic partnerships, Bryukhovetsky noted.

ChinaJoy, Asia’s largest digital entertainment exhibition, is taking place from July 31 to August 3. It features 900 companies from around the world, including Russian firms such as VK, RuStore, and Yandex Ads, as well as the Creative Industries Agency under the Moscow Department of Culture, which brought 12 videogame companies to the event.