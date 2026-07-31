MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The appointment of Mikhail Drapaty as commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s army became a compromise between Vladimir Zelensky and Western liberal circles, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS in an interview.

"Drapaty’s appointment was a compromise. Zelensky, of course, wanted to keep Alexander Syrsky, but after political, public and international pressure from those same liberal circles intensified, he had to make concessions. He agreed to appoint this person, who is not particularly competent or intelligent, but belongs to the group represented by [former Defense Minister] Mikhail Fyodorov. In the end, he needed to promote him and appoint him commander-in-chief," the diplomat said.