MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The collective West's support gives Vladimir Zelensky and his entourage a false sense of impunity, leading them to engage in dangerous adventures, including attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and Energodar, which would not have been possible without this support, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Such actions by the Kiev regime would not have been possible if it had not had a constant political support provided to it by Western countries," the diplomat noted. "It is it which inspires Zelensky and his entourage with a false hope of impunity and provokes new and dangerous adventures."

She said that units and personnel of the nuclear power plant continue to suffer from direct attacks of the Ukrainian army, attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the nuclear power plant city of Energodar do not stop, and today equipment critical for the functioning of the nuclear power plant has turned out to be at gunpoint of Ukrainian militants.