Kiev uses drones to scatter new type of Lepestok landmine in LPR — diplomat

LUGANSK, July 30. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine have started to use drones to scatter a new type of Lepestok anti-personnel landmine at civilian sites in the Kremennaya municipality of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"In the Kremennaya municipality of the LPR, Ukrainian drones scatter anti-personnel landmines, known as ‘new Lepestok’ at civilian facilities," he said. "The landmine consists of a plastic container with explosives and a pressure plate."

"If detonated, such a landmine may cause serious wounds and traumatic amputation of a limb, which, in turn, may result in death due to blood loss or traumatic shock," he wrote on Telegram.

Miroshnik recalled that last year Ukraine quit the Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the production and use of anti-personnel landmines.

"Now, Kiev broadly uses anti-personnel landmines and explosive devices to booby-trap civilian facilities. Reports of civilians wounded by Ukrainian landmines continue to pour in on a daily basis. This constitutes a serious war crime," the Russian diplomat added.