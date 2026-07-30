Rostec delivers batch of Planshet-M-IR artillery fire control vehicles to Russian army

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The High Precision Systems Holding Company, a subsidiary of the Rostec State Corporation, has delivered a batch of Planshet-M-IR artillery fire control systems to the Russian Defense Ministry, the corporation's press service reported.

"High Precision Systems Holding has delivered another batch of Planshet-M-IR artillery fire control system mounted on an armored vehicle chassis to the Russian Defense Ministry. The new system ensures real-time control of a wide range of weapons, the collection of intelligence data, and the adjustment of fire, significantly increasing its accuracy and efficiency," the press service noted.

It added that the Planshet-M-IR system can effectively control fire on enemy targets from self-propelled and towed artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, and mortars. Using the system, the unit commander can receive digital data on targets in real time, including video from drones.

In addition, if necessary, the unit commander can adjust fire from outside the vehicle by simply moving the digital tablets to the required distance and continuing to control the unit.

"Today, we see that the applied technical solutions are fully justified in operation. The Planshet-M-IR system significantly reduces the time required to prepare initial data for artillery fire and significantly improves its effectiveness. Mounting it on an armored chassis reduces risks to personnel. We continue to improve the system's functionality to make artillery units more effective," High Precision Systems stated.

The state corporation noted that serial deliveries of the Planshet-M-IR mounted on a vehicle chassis have been underway for several years now, and the system’s operational experience in real conditions confirms its full compliance with modern requirements for fire control systems.