US Central Command confirms strikes against Iran

NEW YORK, July 30. /TASS/. The United States has launched another wave of strikes against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"U.S. forces began launching strikes against Iran at 8 p.m. ET today (0:00 a.m. GMT on July 30-TASS). The strikes are a powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on U.S. forces based in the Middle East," it wrote on X.

Earlier, Axios and Israel’s Channel 12 correspondent Barak Ravid wrote on his X page that the US military was delivering strikes on Iran.