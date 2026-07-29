F-16 fighter jet crashes in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Ukraine has lost an F-16 fighter jet, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram.

"On July 29, communication with the F-16 fighter of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was lost. In one of the directions of the front, the pilot was performing a combat mission to intercept aerial targets. According to preliminary data, an emergency situation occurred on board the aircraft, the pilot was forced to eject," it said in a statement.

It said the pilot was taken to the hospital for examination.

"Experts and law enforcement agencies are working at the crash site, no civilian casualties or damage were recorded," it said without specifying where the plane crashed.

In 2025, Ukraine lost about 20 fighters, including the F-16.