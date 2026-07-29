Gold production in Russia up 4.2% in 1H — Rosstat

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Production of unwrought and semi-wrought gold (including gold powder) in Russia increased by 4.2% in the first half of 2026 year-on-year, according to data from Rosstat.

In June, gold output increased by 3.6% year-on-year, and 7.4% month-on-month, according to Rosstat. Meanwhile, the production of unwrought and semi-wrought silver (including silver powder) fell by 20.5% in the first half of 2026 year-on-year. Compared to June 2025, silver output in June 2026 grew by 11%, same as compared to May 2026.

Moreover, Rosstat recorded an increase in the production of gold-bearing concentrates, which rose by 6.5% in the first half of 2026 year-on-year. In June 2026, the production of gold-bearing concentrates added 8.4% year-on-year and 34.3% month-on-month.