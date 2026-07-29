Gulf monarchies likely to resume dialogue with Iran after conflict — expert

DOHA, July 29. /TASS/. The Persian Gulf monarchies are likely to resume dialogue with Iran and gradually restore ties once the acute phase of the conflict is over, Mehran Kamrava, a professor of Government at Georgetown University in Qatar, told TASS.

"In the past, the Gulf Cooperation Council states have proven to be quite pragmatic and non-ideological. They will restore dialogue and rapprochement with Iran once the current conflict is over," he said when asked whether the Arab monarchies would be able to restore meaningful dialogue with Tehran.

Kamrava did not rule out that Iran and Oman could "come to some sort of mutual understanding over the Strait of Hormuz whereby they would jointly exercise administrative control over the strait."

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28, striking Tehran and other major Iranian cities. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation targeting sites in Israel, while US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also came under attack. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts. Tensions flared again in early July after a Qatari gas carrier and a Saudi oil tanker came under fire on July 7. The following day, the United States resumed airstrikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to renew attacks on US facilities in the Middle East. On July 24, the two sides announced a halt to their strikes.