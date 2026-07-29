Trump says no plans to end Iran war because of strikes on US bases

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he is not considering ending the military operation against Iran because of Tehran’s strikes on US bases in the Middle East.

"I don't see that," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked whether Washington could withdraw troops from the region following Iran's attacks. "Will I always hit back? Yes, pretty much," he added.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on July 28 that multiple Iranian ballistic missiles had been intercepted. Earlier, Barak Ravid, a reporter for the Axios news website and Israel’s Channel 12, said, citing a US official, that Iran had launched missiles at the United States’ military base in Jordan.