Air defense forces down 150 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions, Black Sea over past day

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces over the course of the day intercepted and destroyed 150 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions and the Black Sea waters, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the day, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Moscow time, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 150 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Perm and Rostov regions, the Republic of Crimea, the Republic of Udmurtia, and over the Black Sea waters," they said in a statement.