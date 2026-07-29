Retail trade turnover in Russia up 7.3% in June — Rosstat

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Retail trade turnover in Russia rose by 7.3% year-on-year in June 2026 to 5.77 trillion rubles ($72 bln), according to Rosstat data.

In the first half of 2026, Russia’s retail trade turnover increased by 5.4% year-on-year to 32.3 trillion rubles.

In June, 97.2% of retail trade turnover was generated by trading organizations and individual entrepreneurs operating outside of markets, while the share of retail markets and fairs stood at 2.8% (96.9% and 3.1% in June 2025, respectively).

According to the agency, the share of food products (including beverages) and tobacco products in the structure of retail trade turnover was 46.8% in June 2026, while non-food goods accounted for 53.2% (compared to 48.5% and 51.5%, respectively, in June 2025).